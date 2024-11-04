Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Clorox partnership helps suppliers meet carbon reduction targets

clorox brands

Deal with Manufacture 2030 helps entities throughout supply chain to measure, manage, and reduce carbon emissions.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffNov 04, 2024
Supply Chain Xchange Staff
See Full Bio

Consumer packaged goods (CPG) provider The Clorox Co. has partnered with Manufacture 2030 (M2030) to help Clorox's suppliers meet their carbon reduction targets and advance the company's long-term goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

In addition to its flagship Clorox bleach product, Oakland, California-based Clorox manages a diverse catalog of brands including Hidden Valley Ranch, Glad, Pine-Sol, Burt’s Bees, Kingsford, Scoop Away, Fresh Step, 409, Brita, Liquid Plumr, and Tilex.

British carbon emissions reduction platform provider M2030 is designed to help suppliers measure, manage and reduce carbon emissions. The new partnership aims to advance decarbonization throughout Clorox's value chain through the collection of emissions data, jointly identified and defined actions for reduction and continuous upskilling.

The program, which will record key figures on energy, will be gradually rolled out to several suppliers of the company's strategic raw materials and packaging, which collectively represents more than half of Clorox's scope 3 emissions.

M2030 enables suppliers to regularly track and share their progress with other customers using the M2030 platform. Suppliers will also be able to export relevant compatible data for submission to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a global disclosure system to manage environmental data.

"As part of Clorox's efforts to foster a cleaner world, we have a responsibility to ensure our suppliers are equipped with the capabilities necessary for forging their own sustainability journeys," said Niki King, Chief Sustainability Officer at The Clorox Company. "Climate action is a complex endeavor that requires companies to engage all parts of their supply chain in order to meaningfully reduce their environmental impact."

ArticlePlanFinance & Strategy
manufacture 2030carbon disclosure projectclorox co.
ArticlePlanFinance & Strategy
manufacture 2030carbon disclosure projectclorox co.

Recent

port of vancouver
Article

West coast dockworker strike could dent Canadian economy

More Stories

US Bank trucking Q3

U.S. Bank: truck freight shipments and spending slow their decline

Truck freight shipments and spending continued to contract in the third quarter, albeit at a slower pace than earlier this year, according to the latest U.S. Bank Freight Payment Index.

“The latest data continues to show some positive developments for the freight market. However, there remain sequential declines nationwide, and in most regions,” Bobby Holland, U.S. Bank director of freight business analytics, said in a release. “Over the last two quarters, volume and spend contractions have lessened, but we’re waiting for clear evidence that the market has reached the bottom.”

Keep ReadingShow less
shopper survey holiday peak

Rakuten: shoppers do not plan to increase their 2024 holiday spend

An overwhelming majority (81%) of shoppers do not plan to increase their holiday spend this year over last year, revealing a significant disconnect between retail marketers and shoppers in the weeks before peak season, according to online shopping platform provider Rakuten.

That result flies in the face of high confidence levels from retailers who have been delaying their marketing spend, as 79% of marketers are optimistic they will reach holiday sales objectives, and 65% are timing their spend as late as November.

Keep ReadingShow less
voting stickers for election results analysis

Report: Manufacturing leaders should think beyond November election

U.S. manufacturing leaders should think beyond November and focus on responsiveness for building long-term success regardless of who occupies the Oval Office in 2025, according to a report from Propel Software about uncertainty on business conditions as the presidential election approaches.

Regardless of the elected administration, the future likely holds significant changes for trade, taxes, and regulatory compliance. As a result, it’s crucial that U.S. businesses avoid making decisions contingent on election outcomes, and instead focus on resilience, agility, and growth, according to California-based Propel, which provides a product value management (PVM) platform for manufacturing, medical device, and consumer electronics industries.

Keep ReadingShow less
fuel cell truck EPA port grant zero emissions

EPA awards $3 billion through Clean Ports Program

Port authorities across the country will get help in purchasing zero-emission equipment thanks to $3 billion in federal funding to decarbonize their operations, the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) said today.

Provided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean Ports Program, the money will flow through 55 grants across 27 states and territories.

Keep ReadingShow less
person shopping for relex holiday trends survey

Survey: retailers face a “highly challenging” holiday season

The majority of American consumers (86%) plan to reduce their holiday shopping budgets this year, with nearly half (47%) expecting to cut spending by more than 50% compared to last year, according to consumer research from Relex Solutions.

The forecast runs against some other studies that predict the upcoming holiday shopping season will be stronger than last year, with higher sales and earlier shopping than 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.