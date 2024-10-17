Gartner survey: supply disruption ranked as top procurement risk

A hefty 42% of procurement leaders say the biggest threat to their future success is supply disruptions—such as natural disasters and transportation issues—a Gartner survey shows.

The survey, conducted from June through July 2024 among 258 sourcing and procurement leaders, was designed to help chief procurement officers (CPOs) understand and prioritize the most significant risks that could impede procurement operations, and what actions can be taken to manage them effectively.



"CPOs’ concerns about supply disruptions reflect the often unpredictable nature and potentially existential impacts of these events," Andrea Greenwald, Senior Director Analyst in Gartner’s Supply Chain practice, said in a release. "They are coming to understand that the reactive measures they have employed to manage risks over the past four years will not be sufficient for the next four.”

Following supply disruptions at #1, the survey showed that the second biggest threat to procurement is seen as macroeconomic factors, which include economic downturns, inflation, and other economic factors. While more predictable, those variables can substantially influence long-term procurement strategies.

And the third-most serious perceived risk was geopolitical issues, including tariffs and regulatory changes, and compliance issues, including regulatory and contractual risks.

In addition, the survey also revealed that “leading organizations” are 2.2 times more likely to view energy availability and cost as a top risk; indicating a focus on future emerging risks. As electrification drives demand for power, brittle grid infrastructure raises concern about whether the energy supply can keep pace. Therefore, leading organizations recognize that access to energy will become a significant future risk.