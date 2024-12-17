KPI Solutions announces Larry Strayhorn’s retirement and appointment of new CEO

BELTON, MO (December 10, 2024) – KPI Solutions (KPI), a leading supply chain consulting, software, systems integration, and warehouse automation supplier today announced the retirement of Larry Strayhorn and appointment of Michael Cavanaugh as Chief Executive Officer.
Larry serves the material handling industry with a position on the MHI Board of Governors and was a key figure in the 2021 formation of KPI Solutions. His 40+ year career includes executive roles at leading supply chain and enabling technology companies, including WEPCO, Paragon Technologies, TGW, Diamond Phoenix, and Dematic. Going forward, he will join KPI’s Board of Directors and act in an advisory role for the new CEO.
With his unique expertise in operations, finance, and business transformations, Michael will be responsible for enabling a culture of excellence that drives client success, boosting company growth and performance, establishing long-range goals, and strengthening capabilities in engineering and advanced software.
“I am excited to welcome an experienced and accomplished leader who brings a fresh perspective to KPI Solutions and will continue our growth trajectory through a focus on data-driven designs, intelligent software, and best-of-breed automation,” stated Larry Strayhorn, retiring CEO. “Michael thrives on enhancing operational strategy by empowering teams, creating shared vision, and encouraging innovative approaches to problem-solving, ultimately enhancing client success and company value.”
“I look forward to working alongside the talented associates at KPI Solutions to deliver successful projects for our clients, enabling them to meet the challenging needs of the fast-evolving market,” stated Michael Cavanaugh. “As businesses increasingly demand improved throughput and faster fulfillment, KPI is in a unique position to serve clients with innovative engineered designs combined with proven automation and robotic technology, intelligent warehouse execution software, and lifetime services.”
Michael brings over twenty years of executive leadership experience in high-growth companies including Indicor, Honeywell, Smiths Group, Safran, General Electric, and United Airlines. He holds an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and a Bachelor’s degree from Lake Forest College.
About KPI Solutions™:
KPI Solutions provides end-to-end supply chain services and automation to transform our clients’ distribution operations. We analyze, design, implement, and support flexible and scalable engineered solutions that optimize order fulfillment, build capacity, and reduce reliance on labor. Our data-driven operations strategy delivers resilient designs and our technology-neutral approach allows a blend of automated technologies for a customized solution. Our comprehensive offerings include consulting, network strategy, engineered facility design, material handling systems integration, robotics, intelligent warehouse software, and lifetime services.
Contact: Patti Satterfield, Sr. Director, Marketing & Business Development patti.satterfield@kpisolutions.com