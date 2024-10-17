Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Logistics services continue to “go green”

Logistics services continue to “go green”

Regulatory compliance, tech advances, and consumer demand will spur 8% growth in eco-friendly warehousing and transportation services over the next 10 years, report shows.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffOct 17, 2024
Supply Chain Xchange Staff
See Full Bio

The market for environmentally friendly logistics services is expected to grow by nearly 8% between now and 2033, reaching a value of $2.8 billion, according to research from Custom Market Insights (CMI), released earlier this year.

The “green logistics services market” encompasses environmentally sustainable logistics practices aimed at reducing carbon emissions, minimizing waste, and improving energy efficiency throughout the supply chain, according to CMI. The market involves the use of eco-friendly transportation methods—such as electric and hybrid vehicles—as well as renewable energy-powered warehouses, and advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) for optimizing logistics operations.

“Key components include transportation, warehousing, freight management, and supply chain solutions designed to meet regulatory standards and consumer demand for sustainability,” according to the report. “The market is driven by corporate social responsibility, technological advancements, and the increasing emphasis on achieving carbon neutrality in logistics operations.”

Major industry players include DHL Supply Chain, UPS, FedEx Corp., CEVA Logistics, XPO Logistics, Inc., and others focused on developing more sustainable logistics operations, according to the report.

The research measures the current market value of green logistics services at $1.4 billion, which is projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% through 2033.

The report highlights six underlying factors driving growth:

  • Regulatory Compliance: Governments worldwide are enforcing stricter environmental regulations, compelling companies to adopt green logistics practices to reduce carbon emissions and meet legal requirements.
  • Technological Advancements: Innovations in technology, such as IoT, AI, and blockchain, enhance the efficiency and sustainability of logistics operations. These technologies enable better tracking, optimization, and reduced energy consumption.
  • Consumer Demand for Sustainability: Increasing consumer awareness and preference for eco-friendly products drive companies to implement green logistics to align with market expectations and enhance their brand image.
  • Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): Companies are prioritizing sustainability in their CSR strategies, leading to investments in green logistics solutions to reduce environmental impact and fulfill stakeholder expectations.
  • Expansion into Emerging Markets: There is significant potential for growth in emerging markets where the adoption of green logistics practices is still developing. Companies can capitalize on this by introducing sustainable solutions and technologies.
  • Development of Renewable Energy Solutions: Investing in renewable energy sources, such as solar-powered warehouses and electric vehicle fleets, presents an opportunity for companies to reduce operational costs and enhance sustainability, driving further market growth.
MoveArticlePlanFinance & Strategy
green logistics servicessustainabilitysustainable logistics
MoveArticlePlanFinance & Strategy
green logistics servicessustainabilitysustainable logistics

Recent

More Stories

warehousing and distribution centers

Signs of a comeback

While the overall commercial real estate industry is under duress with banks and other lenders seizing control of distressed commercial properties at the highest rate in 10 years, there are signs of recovery in the industrial market. Supply is abating, and demand and rental rates are increasing in most U.S. markets. Leading this rebound is the logistics sector which, by and large, has avoided the worst fallout brought about by high interest rates and economic uncertainties.

On the financing front as interest rates stabilize, investors who have been sitting on mountains of cash are starting to spend their money, and the logistics sector continues to be the favored sector of commercial real estate. By contrast, lending volumes across most other real estate assets, especially the ailing office market, have dropped significantly. Rental rate growth in the warehousing sector has also remained relatively strong, adding to its appeal for investors. While more modest than last year’s 20.6% jump in warehouse rental rates, this year’s increase is projected by BizCosts.com to be 7.9%, translating into a national average asking rate of $10.49 per square foot.

Keep ReadingShow less
hurricane milton rainfall forecast map florida

Supply chain networks prep for delays as Milton storms in

Hurricane Milton was just beginning to unleash its slashing wind and pouring rain on Florida’s western coast on Wednesday, but the supply chain disruptions caused by the enormous storm have already been unfolding for days.

For example, millions of residents and workers in the Tampa region have now left their homes and jobs, heeding increasingly dire evacuation warnings from state officials. They’re fleeing the estimated 10 to 20 feet of storm surge that is forecast to swamp the area, due to Hurricane Milton’s status as the strongest hurricane in the Gulf since Rita in 2005, the fifth-strongest Atlantic hurricane based on pressure, and the sixth-strongest Atlantic hurricane based on its peak winds, according to market data provider Industrial Info Resources.

Keep ReadingShow less
NRF Hackett port import stats chart

U.S. imports remain high despite dockworkers strike

The three-day dockworkers strike that shut down East and Gulf coast port operations from Maine to Texas last week appears not to have dented the nation’s flow of imported goods, according to the latest monthly report from the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates.

Imports at the nation’s major container ports should continue at elevated levels this month despite the strike, the groups said in their Global Port Tracker report.

Keep ReadingShow less
weather map florida and hurricane milton

Hurricane Milton takes aim at weary Florida

The warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico are brewing up another massive storm this week that is on track to smash into the western coast of Florida by Wednesday morning, bringing a consecutive round of storm surge and damaging winds to the storm-weary state.

Before reaching the U.S., Hurricane Milton will rake the northern coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula with dangerous weather. But hurricane watches are already in effect for parts of Florida, which could see heavy rainfall, flash and urban flooding, and moderate to major river floods, according to forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Keep ReadingShow less
chart of number of containerships off east coast ports

East Coast ports work through hefty backlog of containers

Shippers and carriers at ports along the East and Gulf coasts today are working through a backlog of stranded containers stuck on ships at sea, now that dockworkers and port operators have agreed to a tentative deal that ends the dockworkers strike.

The agreement between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance Ltd. (USMX) hinges on a compromise deal on wage hikes and returns both parties to the negotiating table to hammer out a remaining debate over automation by a new deadline of January 15, 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.