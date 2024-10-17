Logistics services continue to “go green”

New leases, new construction, and improved financials by several key logistics players are clear signs that the warehousing sector is well in the lead of the industrial real estate comeback. Here are some key logistics players and what they are doing to signal that warehousing’s rebound is well underway.

Amazon is back in the market in a major way and is again buying and leasing warehousing properties after undertaking a pause in expansion over the past 18 months. The e-commerce giant has leased, bought, or announced plans for some 20 million square feet of new warehouse space in the U.S. this year, including deals for two distribution warehouses of 1.0 million square feet each in California’s Inland Empire, where vacancy has been on the rise.

Walmart, now the nation’s largest grocer, is constructing a series of new high-tech warehouses around the country as part of a strategy to grow and make its online grocery business more efficient using robotics. Store pickup of groceries and home delivery drove the company’s 22% e-commerce gains in the U.S. during its latest quarter.

Warehousing growth sectors While demand in general is up for warehouses and distribution centers, there are two notable growth areas: the pharmaceutical industry and retail and office conversions. The pharmaceutical industry is experiencing a major increase in the approval of cell and gene therapies, which require an entirely new level of control and speed in shipment and storage. Many of these therapies have a shorter lifecycle than traditional pharmaceuticals and require a controlled environment to protect them from temperature fluctuations, humidity, light exposure, and contamination. Today, about one-third of all pharmaceuticals are transported by air, and that amount is on the upswing. This trend is not going unnoticed by warehouse developers, who are planning new and expanded logistics parks serving the aviation and pharmaceutical sectors. In Southern New Jersey, the Los Angeles-based Industrial Realty Group is breaking ground on a 3.5-million-square-foot logistics park next to the Atlantic City International Airport with great demand expected to come from the hundreds of major pharmaceutical companies operating in New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. Similarly, in North Carolina, the state recently allotted $350 million of taxpayer funds to the NC TransPark in Kinston. This facility is planned to complement the state’s huge $41.8 billion pharmaceutical industry, which relies heavily on climate-controlled warehousing and air transport. Other high-growth warehousing sectors include retail and corporate campus conversions. In particular, former regional mall sites and outdated suburban office parks are being redeveloped into warehouse facilities, leveraging their good highway access and shovel-readiness in terms of utilities and site preparation. Corporate campus conversions are being seen in states with transitioning economies. For example, many of the pharmaceutical companies located in Connecticut have migrated to New Jersey or the Carolinas. Their former signature corporate sites—like Bristol Myers Squibb’s campus in Wallingford and Sanofi’s research and development center in Meriden—are now slated for major warehouse conversions. Corporate campus conversions are being seen in states with transitioning economies. For example, many of the pharmaceutical companies located in Connecticut have migrated to New Jersey or the Carolinas. Their former signature corporate sites—like Bristol Myers Squibb’s campus in Wallingford and Sanofi’s research and development center in Meriden—are now slated for major warehouse conversions.