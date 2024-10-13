Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Amazon’s newest DC uses 10 times more robots

A man wearing a safety vest kneels in front of a neon green and black autonomous mobile robot. They are in a warehouse facility with picking carts. A light from the robot shines on the man's knee.

Amazon's new fulfillment center in Shreveport, Louisiana, utilizes Proteus autonomous mobile robots.

assets.aboutamazon.com

Shreveport, Louisiana, fulfillment center uses eight different robot models: Sequoia, Robin, Cardinal, Sparrow, Proteus, Hercules, Titan, and an automated packager.

Ben Ames
By Ben AmesOct 13, 2024
Ben Ames
Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
See Full Bio

Mega-retailer Amazon says its newest fulfillment center, located in Shreveport, Louisiana, uses 10 times more robots than previous warehouse designs, and relies on artificial intelligence (AI) to direct the eight different models deployed in its bustling operation.

“Over the years, we’ve built and scaled the world’s largest fleet of industrial robotics that ease tasks for employees and improve operational safety while creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs along the way,” the company said in a blog post Wednesday. “For the first time, we have introduced technology solutions in all key production areas at the site, meaning our employees will work alongside our growing fleet of robotic systems seamlessly in a way that wasn’t possible until now.”

The Shreveport site spans five floors and more than 3 million square feet—equivalent to 55 football fields—making it one of Amazon's largest sites. It will employ 2,500 employees once it’s fully ramped up.

According to Amazon, that facility relies on eight different robot models:

  • The technology at the center of the huge building is called Sequoia, a “multilevel containerized inventory system” that can hold more than 30 million items, making it five times bigger than Amazon’s first deployment of that system in Houston, Texas.
  • As inventory and packages move through the facility, Robin, Cardinal, and Sparrow—an AI-powered trio of robotic arms—sort, stack, and consolidate millions of items and customer orders. The latest version of Sparrow uses computer vision and AI systems that give it the versatility to handle over 200 million unique products of all different shapes, sizes, and weights.
  • And Proteus, which Amazon calls its “first fully autonomous mobile robot,” navigates carts of packages to the site’s outbound dock so they can be loaded into trucks, while safely moving around employees in open spaces. The remaining three robot models include larger AMRs called Hercules and Titan and a packaging automation system that creates custom-sized packages to fit each order’s dimensions.

Although the increased automation allows the facility to handle more orders than older sites, Amazon insists it is not replacing workers’ jobs. “As we deploy this new generation of robotics across our network, we expect our headcount to continue to grow and we’re really excited by how this technology also creates more opportunities for skilled jobs. In fact, our next-generation fulfillment centers and sites with advanced robotics will require 30% more employees in reliability, maintenance, and engineering roles,” the company said.

According to Amazon, it trains workers for skilled jobs by helping them earn certifications through a corporate “Career Choice program” and a “mechatronics and robotics apprenticeship” that provides hourly wages up to 40% higher than entry-level roles.

Article
amazonartificial intelligenceindustrial roboticsmobile robotpackaging automationrobots
Article
amazonartificial intelligenceindustrial roboticsmobile robotpackaging automationrobots

Recent

exxonmobile oil field with pumps in texas
Technology

Kinaxis and ExxonMobil will design supply chain planning tools

people working in an office together
Plan

Business optimism is up as inflation fades

More Stories

EP North America forklifts

EP North America Debuts New Lithium-Ion Battery Powered Forklifts

Fort Worth, TX – September 10, 2024 – EP North America, a fast-growing, lithium-ion focusedmaterial handling equipment provider offering innovative and competitive options to the market, today debuted two new forklifts. The CPD45F8/50F8 and EFLA251 help warehouse and DC managers provide powerful lithium-ion solutions that will upgrade any fleet of diesel and LPG warehouse vehicles and are available today via EP North America’s dealer network.

“EP North America continues to expand its portfolio to solve a wider range of material handling applications, leveraging our unparalleled strength in lithium-powered solutions,” said Jason Bratton, general manager, EP North America. “Whether leading occasional or multi-shift operations, these lithium-ion powered solutions provide exceptional value, quality and dependability that we believe our dealer network and their customers have been looking for.”

Keep ReadingShow less
A group of people in business attire use big scissors to cut a ribbon in front of a factory.

Raymond Corp. boosts energy solutions with new battery plant

The Raymond Corp. has expanded its energy storage solutions business with the opening of a manufacturing plant that will produce lithium-ion and thin plate pure lead (TPPL) batteries for its forklifts and other material handling equipment. Located in Binghamton, N.Y., Raymond’s Energy Solutions Manufacturing Center of Excellence adds to the more than 100-year-old company’s commitment to supporting the local economy and reinvigorating Upstate New York as an innovation hub, according to company officials and local government and business leaders who gathered for a ribbon cutting and grand opening this week.

“This region has a rich history of innovation,” Jennifer Lupo, Raymond’s vice president of energy solutions, supply chain, and leasing, said in welcoming attendees to the ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.

Keep ReadingShow less
GEODIS_Teammate_During_Peak_Season_Photo_Credit_Eli_Hiller.jpg

Geodis kicks off peak season hiring boom with 3,700 seasonal jobs

The winter peak season hiring boom has begun, as logistics service provider (LSP) Geodis said Thursday that it plans to hire 3,700 seasonal workers across its warehouses and distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada to help manage the expected rise in volumes.

That hiring surge marks a significant jump in relation to the company’s nearly 17,000 current employees across North America, adding 21% more workers.

Keep ReadingShow less
seegrid CR1_Renders_1-2_11zon.png

Seegrid lands $50 million backing for autonomous lift trucks

Seegrid Corp., which makes autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for pallet material handling, has landed $50 million in new financial backing to accelerate its autonomous lift truck initiatives, which are generating more growth than expected, the company said today.

“Unrelenting labor shortages and wage inflation, accompanied by increasing consumer demand, are driving rapid market adoption of autonomous technologies in manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics,” Seegrid CEO and President Joe Pajer said in a release. “This is particularly true in the area of palletized material flows; areas that are addressed by Seegrid’s autonomous tow tractors and lift trucks. This segment of the market is just now ‘coming into its own,’ and Seegrid is a clear leader.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Orchestrating the Future: PepsiCo/FLNA's Warehouse Transformation with AutoScheduler.AI's AutoPilot

Orchestrating the future: PepsiCo/FLNA's warehouse transformation with AutoScheduler.AI's AutoPilot

Austin, TX - (September 3, 2024) – AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, announces the company is sponsoring a webinar hosted by DC Velocity magazine to discuss PepsiCo/FLNA’s (Frito Lay North America) warehouse transformation using AutoScheduler.AI’s AutoPilot.

Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI, and Peter Hanna, a leader at PepsiCo, will share how AutoPilot is revolutionizing operations at PepsiCo/FLNA. Faced with rising demand, shrinking margins, and complex operations, PepsiCo turned to AutoScheduler.AI’s cloud-based AutoPilot platform to optimize warehouse operations and improve efficiency, including a 30% increase in product picks per hour.
“PepsiCo has been focused on driving value for customers through innovative supply chain processes that improve fulfillment times, reduce operating costs, and maximize productivity,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “Our AI algorithms can prioritize customer orders based on predefined rules and criteria while considering warehouse constraints, which helps to improve customer satisfaction and overall profitability.”
At the free webinar on September 12, 2024, at 2:00 PM ET, attendees will:

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.