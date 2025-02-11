Skip to content
Colliers: warehouse construction rates return to pre-pandemic levels

chart of warehouse rents

Dizzying rent hikes for logistics space will moderate to historic average range of 2% to 5% increases per year.

By Supply Chain Xchange StaffFeb 11, 2025
It’s getting a little easier to find warehouse space in the U.S., as the frantic construction pace of recent years declined to pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter of 2024, in line with rising vacancies, according to a report from real estate firm Colliers.

Those trends played out as the gap between new building supply and tenants’ demand narrowed during 2024, the firm said in its “U.S. Industrial Market Outlook Report / Q4 2024.” By the numbers, developers delivered 400 million square feet for the year, 34% below the record 607 million square feet completed in 2023. And net absorption, a key measure of demand, declined by 27%, to 168 million square feet.

Consequently, the U.S. industrial vacancy rate rose by 126 basis points, to 6.8%, as construction activity normalized at year-end to pre-pandemic levels of below 300 million square feet. With supply and demand nearing equilibrium in 2025, the vacancy rate is expected to peak at around 7% before starting to fall again.

Thanks to those market conditions, renters of warehouse space should begin to see some relief from the steep rent hikes they’re seen in recent years. According to Colliers, rent growth decelerated in 2024 after nine consecutive quarters of year-over-year increases surpassing 10%. Average warehouse and distribution rents rose by 5% to $10.12/SF triple net, and rents in some markets actually declined following a period of unprecedented growth when increases often exceeded 25% year-over-year. As the market adjusts, rents are projected to stabilize in 2025, rising between 2% and 5%, in line with historical averages.

In 2024, there were 125 new occupancies of 500,000 square feet or more, led by third-party logistics (3PL) providers, followed by manufacturing companies. Demand peaked in the fourth quarter at 53 million square feet, while the first quarter had the lowest activity at 28 million square feet — the lowest quarterly tally since 2012.

In its economic outlook for the future, Colliers said the U.S. economy remains strong by most measures; with low unemployment, consumer spending surpassing expectations, positive GDP growth, and signs of improvement in manufacturing. However businesses still face challenges including persistent inflation, the lowest hiring rate since 2010, and uncertainties surrounding tariffs, migration, and policies introduced by the new Trump Administration.

robots carry goods through a warehouse

Fortna: rethink your distribution strategy for 2025

Facing an evolving supply chain landscape in 2025, companies are being forced to rethink their distribution strategies to cope with challenges like rising cost pressures, persistent labor shortages, and the complexities of managing SKU proliferation.

But according to the systems integrator Fortna, businesses can remain competitive if they focus on five core areas:

photo of an exotec as/rs

Exotec Launches Next Generation of Skypod System, an All-in-One Robot-Based AS/RS

Atlanta, GA, Feb 6, 2025 - Today Exotec®︎, a global warehouse robotics provider, announced the commercial launch of the Next Generation of Skypod®︎ system with higher performance, improved storage density, and advanced software features.

The Next Generation of Skypod comes with a number of design improvements including a new and more compact Skypod robot, a workstation for robot-to-robot picking, high-throughput Exchanger, and denser storage. These redesigns combined with new software features improve the throughput at a single workstation by 50% while also enhancing storage density up to 30% compared to the previous generation.

A mechanic fixes a forklift in a warehouse.
leszekglasner

Transforming maintenance strategies for high-velocity distribution facilities

Walk into any high-velocity distribution facility and you'll immediately grasp the complexity: dozens of forklifts move in orchestrated patterns while automated systems hum along conveyor lines, all working to meet demanding throughput targets. Yet what remains invisible to the casual observer is how maintenance challenges can bring this carefully choreographed dance to a halt.

For facilities moving millions of pieces weekly, maintenance demands fundamentally different solutions. The traditional approach to material handling maintenance that works for smaller operations isn't just constraining productivity—it's holding back your entire operation.

Logistics real estate rents dropped in 2024 after decade of growth

Logistics real estate rents dropped in 2024 after decade of growth

Global logistics real estate rents drooped in 2024 as an overheated market reset after years of outperformance, according to a report from real estate giant Prologis.

By the numbers, global logistics real estate rents declined by 5% last year as market conditions “normalized” after historic growth during the pandemic. After more than a decade overall of consistent growth, the change was driven by rising real estate vacancy rates up in most markets, Prologis said. The three causes for that condition included an influx of new building supply, coupled with positive but subdued demand, and uncertainty about conditions in the economic, financial market, and supply chain sectors.

drawing of computer screen to illustrate trends

Construction underway on $9 billion of warehouse space in U.S.

In response to booming e-commerce volumes, investors are currently building $9 billion worth of warehousing and distribution projects under construction in the U.S., with nearly 25% of the activity attributed to one company alone—Amazon.

The measure comes from a report by the Texas-based market analyst firm Industrial Info Resources (IIR), which said that Amazon is responsible for $2 billion in warehousing and distribution projects across the U.S., buoyed by the buildout of fulfillment centers--facilities that help process orders and ship products directly to end customers, ensuring deliveries of online goods from retailers to buyers.

