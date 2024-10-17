Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Signs of a comeback

warehousing and distribution centers

As interest rates drop, the warehousing market is seeing new leases and construction, signaling a return to form.

John H. Boyd
By John H. BoydOct 17, 2024
John H. Boyd
John H. Boyd (jhb@theboydcompany.com) is founder and principal of The Boyd Co., Inc. Founded in 1975 in Princeton, New Jersey, and now based in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm provides independent site selection counsel to leading U.S. and overseas corporations.  Organizations served by John over the years are many and varied and include The World Bank, The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP), The Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), MIT’s groundbreaking Work of the Future Project, UPS, Canada's Privy Council and most recently, the President’s National Economic Council providing insights on policies to reduce supply chain bottlenecks.
While the overall commercial real estate industry is under duress with banks and other lenders seizing control of distressed commercial properties at the highest rate in 10 years, there are signs of recovery in the industrial market. Supply is abating, and demand and rental rates are increasing in most U.S. markets. Leading this rebound is the logistics sector which, by and large, has avoided the worst fallout brought about by high interest rates and economic uncertainties.

On the financing front as interest rates stabilize, investors who have been sitting on mountains of cash are starting to spend their money, and the logistics sector continues to be the favored sector of commercial real estate. By contrast, lending volumes across most other real estate assets, especially the ailing office market, have dropped significantly. Rental rate growth in the warehousing sector has also remained relatively strong, adding to its appeal for investors. While more modest than last year’s 20.6% jump in warehouse rental rates, this year’s increase is projected by BizCosts.com to be 7.9%, translating into a national average asking rate of $10.49 per square foot.

New leases, new construction, and improved financials by several key logistics players are clear signs that the warehousing sector is well in the lead of the industrial real estate comeback. Here are some key logistics players and what they are doing to signal that warehousing’s rebound is well underway.

Amazon is back in the market in a major way and is again buying and leasing warehousing properties after undertaking a pause in expansion over the past 18 months. The e-commerce giant has leased, bought, or announced plans for some 20 million square feet of new warehouse space in the U.S. this year, including deals for two distribution warehouses of 1.0 million square feet each in California’s Inland Empire, where vacancy has been on the rise.

Walmart, now the nation’s largest grocer, is constructing a series of new high-tech warehouses around the country as part of a strategy to grow and make its online grocery business more efficient using robotics. Store pickup of groceries and home delivery drove the company’s 22% e-commerce gains in the U.S. during its latest quarter.

Prologis—the San Francisco-based developer—serves as another indicator that warehouse demand is on the upswing. The world’s largest warehouse operator has increased its financial outlook for the year on the heels of a surge in new leasing activity, including major deals with Home Depot and with Amazon.

Warehousing growth sectors

While demand in general is up for warehouses and distribution centers, there are two notable growth areas: the pharmaceutical industry and retail and office conversions.

The pharmaceutical industry is experiencing a major increase in the approval of cell and gene therapies, which require an entirely new level of control and speed in shipment and storage. Many of these therapies have a shorter lifecycle than traditional pharmaceuticals and require a controlled environment to protect them from temperature fluctuations, humidity, light exposure, and contamination.

Today, about one-third of all pharmaceuticals are transported by air, and that amount is on the upswing. This trend is not going unnoticed by warehouse developers, who are planning new and expanded logistics parks serving the aviation and pharmaceutical sectors. In Southern New Jersey, the Los Angeles-based Industrial Realty Group is breaking ground on a 3.5-million-square-foot logistics park next to the Atlantic City International Airport with great demand expected to come from the hundreds of major pharmaceutical companies operating in New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. Similarly, in North Carolina, the state recently allotted $350 million of taxpayer funds to the NC TransPark in Kinston. This facility is planned to complement the state’s huge $41.8 billion pharmaceutical industry, which relies heavily on climate-controlled warehousing and air transport.

Other high-growth warehousing sectors include retail and corporate campus conversions. In particular, former regional mall sites and outdated suburban office parks are being redeveloped into warehouse facilities, leveraging their good highway access and shovel-readiness in terms of utilities and site preparation.

Corporate campus conversions are being seen in states with transitioning economies. For example, many of the pharmaceutical companies located in Connecticut have migrated to New Jersey or the Carolinas. Their former signature corporate sites—like Bristol Myers Squibb’s campus in Wallingford and Sanofi’s research and development center in Meriden—are now slated for major warehouse conversions.

Geographic shifts

Total annual operating costs

Source: BizCosts.com, 2024

Another key trend affecting the warehousing market is a geographic shift in terms of where companies are looking to locate new facilities.

For example, companies, job creators, and wealth are continuing to exit California at record levels due to the state’s high taxes and difficult regulatory climate—all of which have an especially big impact the warehousing sector. The state’s new $20 minimum wage for fast-food workers is only the latest bill to create challenges for warehousing operators, who are being forced to increase wages and benefits to remain competitive. Regulators fined Amazon nearly $6 million under California’s Warehouse Quotas Law for failing to give written notices to its warehouse workers of any productivity quotas that apply to them, as well as explanations of any discipline they may face in failing to meet them.

California’s difficult business climate along with a significant shift of cargo back to West Coast ports due to disruptions from the Suez Canal and Panama Canal is generating a high level of interest in alternative warehouse locations in the Western United States.

A 2024 Boyd Co. site selection report identified a series of top warehouse sites in 11 Western states. Selected locations are smaller market cities on or proximate to major interstate highways, which have attractive industrial sites and a precedent for successful warehouse operations. Annual operating costs for these 20 Western cities are ranked in the Figure 1 and range from a high of $15.6 million in Otay Mesa, California, near San Diego, to a low of $12.3 million in Minden, Nevada. Minden is a popular landing spot near Lake Tahoe for companies leaving California’s costly Bay Area that has prime, shovel-ready warehouse sites.

Another geographic shift involves responding to the rise in nearshoring, as companies from around the globe move their operations closer to the U.S. to minimize extended supply chain risks. Mexico has become the top destination for nearshoring, and, for the first time in more than 20 years, has passed China as the leading importer of goods into the United States. Nuevo León, bordering Central Texas, has become the leading destination in Mexico for nearshoring. The state has attracted some $50 billion during the past year in new manufacturing investment, most near its capital of Monterrey.

The SH 130 Corridor in Central Texas—which links the high-growth Austin and San Antonio markets with Monterrey via superior highway and rail access—houses one of the hottest logistics markets in the country. Texas’ State Highway 130 was built as a high-speed alternative to I-35—one of the most congested interstates in the U.S. and notorious within the logistics community for heavy traffic, frequent accidents, and costly delays. Central Texas counties served by SH 130 are attracting significant new warehouse investment spurred by nearshoring as well as by demand generated by massive new investments by Tesla’s Gigafactory and numerous other new plant startups in the region.

These geographic shifts and developing growth markets are indicative of the dynamic and constantly evolving nature of the warehousing market. The sector’s strategic responses to nearshoring, regulatory pressures, and economic uncertainties are setting the stage for continued growth and transformation. Investors and industry stakeholders alike would be wise to keep a close eye on the market.

commercial real estatelogistics marketlogistics sectorsupply chainwarehouse demandwarehousing
commercial real estatelogistics marketlogistics sectorsupply chainwarehouse demandwarehousing

