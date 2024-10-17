Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

NOBLELIFT® North America Hosts its 2024 Dealer Meeting

NobleLift

Noblelift 2024 Dealer Meeting

NOBLELIFT North America Hosts its 2024 Dealer Meeting in Rosemont, Illinois.

Industry Press Room
By Industry Press RoomOct 17, 2024
Industry Press Room
See Full Bio

Des Plaines , Illinois – NOBLELIFT North America, a global leader in Lithium-iron technology and a manufacturer of a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual, electric, and internal combustion material handling equipment, hosted its 2024 Dealer Meeting at the Embassy Suites in Rosemont, Illinois, just miles from their Illinois headquarters in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Over ninety participated in this year’s bi-annual dealer meeting which lasted two days. Day one of the program included presentations and training on various subjects such as NOBLELIFT new products, NOBLELIFT lithium-iron technology, future plans, leasing/financing, marketing, aftersales tech support, parts, extended warranties, quoting software, and more. The dealers welcomed the opportunity to learn more about the company, share their feedback and ideas, and network with other dealers.

Day two was an opportunity for dealers to tour the NOBLELIFT North America headquarters and warehouse. They were able to demo equipment, see the newest models, including the new lithium-iron scissor lifts, meet team members and ask questions. The Des Plaines headquarters is strategically located less than 4 miles from Chicago O’Hare airport.

###

About Noblelift
NOBLELIFT® North America (www.nobleliftna.com) is a global leader in Lithium-iron technology. We manufacture a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual, electric, and internal combustion equipment with more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers in more than 100 countries and regions in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and more. Products include: sit-down forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers/tow tractors, scrubbers, sweepers, automated guided vehicles (AGV’s), lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more. Noblelift® North America builds tough, durable products that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability, and advanced ergonomic features; accompanied by outstanding parts, service, and training support.

For more information about our company and our products, visit www.nobleliftna.com or follow us on social media.

Industry Press Room
nobleliftdealer meeting
Industry Press Room
nobleliftdealer meeting

Recent

Logistics services continue to “go green”
Featured

Logistics services continue to “go green”

warehousing and distribution centers
Article

Signs of a comeback

An audience views a presentation given by man in a sport coat against a backdrop that says "Becoming a Real-Time Busines."
Technology

Real-time data flows can provide competitive advantage

More Stories

Randa Apparel & Accessories selects FORTNA to modernize Dallas-Fort Worth warehouse

Randa Apparel & Accessories selects FORTNA to modernize Dallas-Fort Worth warehouse

ATLANTA (Oct. 8, 2024) – Randa Apparel & Accessories (RAA), one of the world's leading fashion apparel and lifestyle accessories companies, today announced a strategic partnership with FORTNA, the leading automation and software company for the full logistics value chain, to modernize their recently acquired Dallas-Fort Worth 625,000 square foot warehouse. This collaboration aims to modernize the facility to meet contemporary demands, enhancing operational efficiency and productivity.

RAA, known for its portfolio of over 40 licensed brands and the recent acquisition of the Haggar brand, acquired the Dallas-Fort Worth facility as part of the deal. Faced with the decision to either move out of or upgrade the facility, RAA engaged with FORTNA to develop a comprehensive solution to keep operations local while addressing real estate constraints.

Keep ReadingShow less

Hub International announces strategic partnership with Mas Seguros to expand transportation cross-border capabilities

Chicago, IL, October 1, 2024 - Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today an exclusive referral and broker program partnership throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico with MAS Seguros, the largest trucking insurance broker in Mexico. The partnership is a response to Mexico’s growing influence in the global economy and a reflection of HUB’s and MAS Seguros’ commitment to expanding its capabilities to better serve clients doing business throughout North America.

Due to changing global political relationships and policies*, there has been a significant move for manufacturing operations to Mexico, which comes with increased risk and insurance challenges when transporting goods cross-border. Organizations face regulatory compliance issues, crime, product damage, catastrophic weather events and accidents. Additionally, more transportation firms from Mexico are moving to the U.S. As a result, there is an emerging transportation and logistics need to manage risk and insure freight, property and assets while transporting goods into Mexico for manufacturing and then back to the U.S. and Canada.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hoptek Dispatch Engine

Xtreme Trucking selects HOPTEK’s Dispatch Engine® solution for real-time visibility and optimization of fleet operations

Charlotte NC, September 23, 2024 (McLeod User Conference ) – HOPTEK, a global leader in AI-driven trucking and fleet transportation solutions, has been selected by Xtreme Trucking of Wisconsin, one of the U.S.’s leading technology-first transportation and logistics providers, for its Dispatch Engine® solution, a digital platform providing instant visibility and access to the spot load market, while matching available carrier capacity across thousands of possible options. HOPTEK’s “digital twin” will provide real-time visibility and enable Xtreme to boost operational efficiency and fleet utilization, while reducing driver turnover and deadhead miles, resulting in material cost savings and profitability.

Started as a small independent operation in 2006, Xtreme Trucking was formally established in 2009 to become a quality diversified transportation provider, with a growing revenue profile and extensive coverage across the United States. Through HOPTEK’s Dispatch Engine®, Xtreme has leveraged real-time data visibility and dynamic decision-making to drive operational velocity to achieve up to a 20% increase in both Revenue per Hour and Weekly Revenue Miles per Driver – a clear competitive advantage.

Keep ReadingShow less
EP North America forklifts

EP North America Debuts New Lithium-Ion Battery Powered Forklifts

Fort Worth, TX – September 10, 2024 – EP North America, a fast-growing, lithium-ion focusedmaterial handling equipment provider offering innovative and competitive options to the market, today debuted two new forklifts. The CPD45F8/50F8 and EFLA251 help warehouse and DC managers provide powerful lithium-ion solutions that will upgrade any fleet of diesel and LPG warehouse vehicles and are available today via EP North America’s dealer network.

“EP North America continues to expand its portfolio to solve a wider range of material handling applications, leveraging our unparalleled strength in lithium-powered solutions,” said Jason Bratton, general manager, EP North America. “Whether leading occasional or multi-shift operations, these lithium-ion powered solutions provide exceptional value, quality and dependability that we believe our dealer network and their customers have been looking for.”

Keep ReadingShow less
GEODIS to Hire 3,700 Seasonal Workers for Peak Season

GEODIS to Hire 3,700 Seasonal Workers for Peak Season

GEODIS, a leading global logistics provider, today announced plans to hire 3,700 seasonal workers across its campuses in the U.S. and Canada to help manage the expected rise in volumes during peak season. This hiring initiative will bolster the company’s operational capacities in its warehouses and distribution centers in preparation for the holiday season, a time when consumer demand surges.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.