Randa Apparel & Accessories selects FORTNA to modernize Dallas-Fort Worth warehouse

FORTNA solution to enhance productivity gains and efficiencies for Randa operations.

Oct 10, 2024
ATLANTA (Oct. 8, 2024) – Randa Apparel & Accessories (RAA), one of the world's leading fashion apparel and lifestyle accessories companies, today announced a strategic partnership with FORTNA, the leading automation and software company for the full logistics value chain, to modernize their recently acquired Dallas-Fort Worth 625,000 square foot warehouse. This collaboration aims to modernize the facility to meet contemporary demands, enhancing operational efficiency and productivity.

RAA, known for its portfolio of over 40 licensed brands and the recent acquisition of the Haggar brand, acquired the Dallas-Fort Worth facility as part of the deal. Faced with the decision to either move out of or upgrade the facility, RAA engaged with FORTNA to develop a comprehensive solution to keep operations local while addressing real estate constraints.

"Providing configurability is paramount in today's environment," said Ron Egan, FORTNA Vice President, North America. "Whether it’s a brownfield or greenfield project, FORTNA is equipped to support customers at any stage of their warehousing journey. In RAA's case, we optimized the design of their current facility and delivered a customized brownfield solution—demonstrating FORTNA’s flexibility and commitment to meeting customer needs."

FORTNA's retrofitted brownfield design includes automated material flows and sortation systems for both inbound and outbound processes. The project will update nearly all material handling equipment in the facility and will implement the FORTNA warehouse control system solution (FORTNA WCS™) over the next two years.

FORTNA WCS™ will aid RAA in their distribution process by providing a single point of control and visibility within the warehouse. This centralized access point allows the RAA team to efficiently monitor and troubleshoot material handling equipment, ensuring smooth operations across their facilities. The system's ability to manage facility flow and maintain uptime further reduces the risks typically associated with integration and implementation, granting empowerment to operations and maintenance teams.

"Automation is the key to unlocking the most out of the human workforce," Egan added. "By automating routine warehouse tasks, we're able to level up efficiency and labor effectiveness for RAA."

The reliable and scalable architecture of FORTNA WCS™, which is hardware agnostic, offers RAA realtime control over their material handling equipment (MHE) systems. This flexibility ensures that RAA can adapt and scale their operations as needed without encountering compatibility issues.

The user-friendly warehouse control system interface enables RAA's team to handle system management from a centralized touch screen effortlessly, streamlining their workflow and enhancing operational efficiency. Through these key features, FORTNA WCS™ positions RAA to implement their systems with greater confidence and effectiveness, ultimately optimizing their operational performance.

FORTNA projects that RAA will realize a 25% labor savings and increased operational productivity through this partnership, allowing the facility to remain viable as business grows for the foreseeable future.

FORTNA Inc. 1349 W Peachtree St. NW, Suite 1300, Atlanta, GA 30309

About FORTNA

FORTNA partners with the world’s leading brands to transform omnichannel and parcel distribution operations. Known world-wide for enabling companies to keep pace with digital disruption and growth objectives, we design and deliver solutions, powered by intelligent software, to optimize fast, accurate and cost-effective order fulfillment and last mile delivery. Our people, innovative approach and proprietary algorithms and tools ensure optimal operations design and material and information flow. We deliver exceptional value every day to our customers with comprehensive services and products including network strategy, distribution center operational design and implementation, material handling automated equipment, robotics and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services. Visit https://www.fortna.com/.

About Randa Apparel & Accessories

Randa Apparel & Accessories (RAA) is a global powerhouse with over 100 years of expertise. One of the world’s leading apparel and lifestyle accessories companies, RAA operates a portfolio of 30+ brands across all distribution channels. More information is available at https://randa.net.

