Report: U.S. companies are fast to adopt digital supply chains

graphic showing digital supply chain

ISG finds that enterprises increasingly see the technology as a competitive differentiator.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffNov 06, 2024
More enterprises in the U.S. are now implementing digital supply chains as competitive differentiators, according to a report from the technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG).

Organizations are working to make their supply chains more resilient to disruptions and responsive to abrupt market changes, the firm said in its “2024 ISG Provider Lens Supply Chain Services” report for the U.S. In the wake of major geopolitical events that have affected supply chains, including international conflicts and the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are seeking to prevent or quickly bounce back from supply or demand shocks.

U.S. companies in particular have been especially fast to adopt digital supply chains, due to lighter regulation in the country and a higher willingness to take technology risks, ISG says. Many U.S. firms are also undertaking digital transformation as they shift from global to regional or local supply chains to reduce the risk of future disruptions.

A top goal for U.S. enterprises is aiming for more real-time insights and data-driven decision-making, prompting them to clean up and integrate data from throughout their supply chains, including from both internal systems and external suppliers, ISG says. End-to-end visibility and process orchestration could improve supply and demand forecasts, order fulfilment and profitability. Providers are helping clients carry out this major transition, usually in one part of the supply chain at a time.

“Cost is still a concern for supply chains, but capability is gaining importance,” Bob Krohn, partner, manufacturing, for ISG, said in a release. “Service providers are stepping up to help enterprises implement systems that meet their unique requirements.”

