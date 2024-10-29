Adopting emerging technology? Culture matters

Read the news today and there is likely to be an article on how generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is going to change the world. One story will praise the transformative potential of GenAI, the next will shout doom and gloom. Neither is 100% right and neither is 100% wrong.

The mixed perceived potential of GenAI can be seen in responses to the “2023 Gartner Supply Chain Technology User Wants and Needs Survey.” We asked respondents to rate how important they currently saw certain emerging technologies like GenAI and how transformative they felt these technologies were going to be over the next decade. GenAI was an interesting case study. Respondents saw it as one of the most potentially transformative emerging technologies over the long term. But, at this time, it was rated as one of the least currently important technologies.

At this point, many organizations are struggling to prove and realize value from their GenAI investments and pilot projects. Accordingly, Gartner research predicts that at least 30% of GenAI projects will be abandoned after proof of concept by the end of 2025.

The survey findings highlight that before they invest heavily in a technology, companies must honestly assess who they are and what their risk tolerance is. Different supply chain organizations view the value and importance of technology differently, and they should align their investment strategies with their unique identity. Every supply chain and logistics organization has its own culture, and this culture has a significant influence on how leaders must approach and manage their technology investment decisions.

What’s your tech adoption profile? Gartner has identified five types of technology adopters. These five types are fairly evenly distributed among respondents to the analyst company's "Supply Chain Technology User Wants and Needs Survey." "Gartner Supply Chain Technology User Wants and Needs Survey," 2023 As part of gaining an understanding of what types of technology they should invest in, supply chain leaders must honestly and candidly assess their organization's risk tolerance. This is because risk tolerance has a notable impact on which technology investments are right for an organization, at what time, and for what reasons. Gartner research has identified five adoption profiles: Cautious: These organizations wait until technologies are fully mature and several iterations of the technology have been released.

These organizations may adopt emerging technologies in the early stages of commercialization when there are successful deployments by industry leaders. Maverick: These organizations favor adopting embryonic, emerging, and often unproven technologies that are relatively new and riskier. The figure above shows the distribution of adoption profiles among respondents to the “Wants and Needs” survey. As can be seen in the chart, there is a notable disparity among companies in how they approach purchasing and adopting technology. If buying decisions are not aligned with the organization’s adoption behavior, then investments may be made at the wrong time or for the wrong reasons—or both—and organizations will fail to meet their intended goals and objectives. For example, risk-intolerant companies, like cautious or conservative adopters, should be very cautious of investing in technologies like GenAI today, while risk-exploiting companies (those that are willing to put capital at risk for big payoffs) should take the plunge.