How is omnichannel retailing impacting supply chain operations?

Illustration with four interlocking circles that show icons for a mobile phone, a truck, a store, and a credit card swiper.

New survey from MIT looks to uncover how e-commerce is reshaping supply chains, challenges faced, and the technology being used to support omnichannel strategies.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffOct 25, 2024
Do you have five minutes to help shape the future of retail by sharing your insights and experience? The MIT Omnichannel Supply Chain Lab has officially opened its 2024 Omnichannel Survey, and researchers want to hear from you.

This year’s survey is investigating the impact of e-commerce on the different tiers of the supply chains, the most common challenges faced when defining and implementing an omnichannel strategy, and the role of artificial intelligence and tech-related innovations supporting it.

What did we learn in 2023?

Last year’s survey unveiled some game-changing trends in omnichannel retailing, particularly around the explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI). Here are some highlights:

  • AI is taking over: 70% of retailers are now leveraging AI in their operations, with a 90% adopting it within just the last three years. It’s clear: AI is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity.
  • Where's AI making waves? Retailers are using AI for everything from demand forecasting (65% adoption) to pricing optimization (48%) and inventory management (43%). These tools are revolutionizing how businesses operate.
  • Investing in the future: Looking ahead, 83% of retailers plan to ramp up their AI investments. This commitment signals a new era for retail, driven by technology and innovation.

Be part of the change

As the 2024 survey kicks off, your voice matters more than ever. By participating, you’ll contribute to vital research that will help define the future of omnichannel retailing and technology integration. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make your mark. Click here to take the survey.

Technology
artificial intelligenceaie-commercemit omnichannel supply chain labmiteva ponceomnichannel retailing
