Real-time data flows can provide competitive advantage

Companies that integrate real-time data flows into their operations consistently outperform their competitors, said Peter Weill, the chairman of MIT’s Center for Information Systems Research (CISR), in a session Wednesday at a conference held by IFS, the Swedish enterprise resource planning (ERP) and artificial intelligence (AI) firm.
These "real-time businesses," according to Weill, use trusted, real-time data to enable people and systems to make real-time decisions. By adopting that strategy, these companies gain three major capabilities:
- Increased business agility without needing a change management program to implement it;
- Seamless digital customer journeys via self-service, automated, or assisted multiproduct, multichannel experiences; and
- Thoughtful employee experiences enabled by technology empowered teams.
The benefits of this real-time focus are significant, according to Weill. In a study with Insight Partners, he found that those companies that were best-in-class at implementing automated processes and real-time decision-making had more than 50% higher revenue growth and net margins than their peers.
Nor is adopting a real-time data stance restricted to just digital or tech-native businesses. Rather, Weill said that it can produce successful results for any companies that can apply the approach better than their immediate competitors.
Weill's remarks came today during a session titled “Becoming a Real-Time Business: Unlocking the Transformative Power of Digital, Data, and AI" at at the “IFS Unleashed” show in Orlando, Florida.