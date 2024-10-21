CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Empowering Safer Workplaces: Advanced Strategies and Cutting-Edge Technologies in Violence Prevention

Remote Security Solutions will present a critical session on Workplace Violence Prevention. Drawing from the recent Workplace Violence Symposium held at the Porsche Experience Center, the presentation will cover advanced strategies for preventing and addressing workplace violence. This session will focus on how to enhance existing security plans, foster safer environments, and anticipate potential threats. Attendees will gain insights from key figures in security, asset protection, and legal fields, providing practical takeaways for improving workplace safety and mitigating risks. Let RSS introduce you to new technologies such as drones, robot dogs, weapons detection systems, and AI support. These innovations are designed to help you maintain a safer site for your team, providing advanced tools to deter violence and ensure a secure environment.

Speaker

Lee Ambrose Vice President of Business Development, Remote Security Solutions

Sponsored by