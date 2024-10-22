CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Operational Approach to Calculating Goods-to-Person Picking Rates for Resilency Within Four Walls

The session explains why "rate" is not always "the rate" and how to understand Goods-to-Person operational throughput, capacity, and resulting return on investment from the operator's point of view. The rate is determined by much more than the reach and grab. This session connects the language of operations with how Goods-to-Person mechanical solutions like CASRS and AMRs are talked about. A key takeaway from this session is understanding what goes into operational rate calculations and a summary of the elements in Goods-to-Person rate calculations, such as order profiles, item characteristics, capacities, ergonomics, operational and mechanical throughput, and return on investment.

Speaker

Luther Webb Vice President, Data Science, Trew

Sponsored by