Electric Trucks, Really?!; Insights from NACFE's Run on Less - Electric DEPOT

Learning from larger-scale fleet adoptions is vital to ensure electric trucks thrive long-term and cut emissions. Penske Logistics and PepsiCo actively participated in the groundbreaking September 2023 Run on Less - Electric DEPOT, hosted by NACFE. This three-week demo highlighted fleets with 15+ electric trucks, monitoring ten depots with 291 trucks, 139 chargers, and insights from 122 interviews with drivers, fleet owners, technicians, EVSE suppliers, and utilities. Join us to hear how fleets are advancing their fleet electrification efforts, gain insights from the 2023 Run on Less data, and learn what lies ahead for fleet electrification.

Speakers

Adam Buttgenbach Director of Fleet Engineering and Sustainability, PepsiCo

Mike Roeth Executive Director, North American Council for Freight Efficiency

Paul Rosa Senior Vice President, Procurement and Fleet Planning, Penske

Sponsored by