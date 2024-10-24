How Five Below Drives Efficiency and Cost Savings with Advanced Transportation Analytics

Through advanced analytics and strategic insights, discover how Five Below transformed its transportation network. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a strategic partner, Five Below streamlined operations, reduced costs, and improved efficiency. This session will provide an in-depth look at their journey, highlighting actionable strategies and best practices for optimizing transportation networks. Learn how to harness data-driven insights for superior decision-making and operational excellence in your supply chain.

Speakers

Lisa Ashman Outbound Transportation Manager, Five Below

Jared Spude Vice President of Freight Solutions, Breakthrough

Sponsored by