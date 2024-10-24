Meet OTIF Requirements with Consolidated Shipping Solutions

Meeting OTIF requirements is imperative when working with big-box retailers. Having to fill other partial loads can cause delays due to multi-stop deliveries. By working with a partner that embraces consolidation, multiple suppliers that all ship to the same big box retailer can be consolidated into the same load. This results in less handling and more direct shipping, lowering the risk of damaged goods and the costs associated with such damages. In addition to reducing costs and improving efficiency, this solution helps retailers reduce their carbon footprint. Join Frank Hurst, EVP of LTL at Echo Global Logistics, to discover how a consolidation program can help simplify shipping into big-box retailers.

Frank Hurst Executive Vice President of LTL, Echo Global Logistics

