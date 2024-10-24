Skip to content
CSCMP EDGE 2024

Meet OTIF Requirements with Consolidated Shipping Solutions

Discover how a consolidation program can help simplify shipping into big-box retailers.

Meeting OTIF requirements is imperative when working with big-box retailers. Having to fill other partial loads can cause delays due to multi-stop deliveries. By working with a partner that embraces consolidation, multiple suppliers that all ship to the same big box retailer can be consolidated into the same load. This results in less handling and more direct shipping, lowering the risk of damaged goods and the costs associated with such damages. In addition to reducing costs and improving efficiency, this solution helps retailers reduce their carbon footprint. Join Frank Hurst, EVP of LTL at Echo Global Logistics, to discover how a consolidation program can help simplify shipping into big-box retailers.

Speaker
Frank Hurst Executive Vice President of LTL, Echo Global Logistics

Sponsored by

Echo Global Logistics

How to Augment Workers and Gain Efficiency with Incremental Automation
CSCMP EDGE 2024

Experts share real-world examples of how automation can drive efficiency and enhance the role of workers, enabling them to perform more valuable, strategic tasks.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffOct 24, 2024
Supply Chain Xchange Staff
See Full Bio

In today's dynamic warehouse landscape, integrating automation is key to maintaining competitive advantage. Incremental wins in automation can lead to significant improvements in flexibility and scalability, allowing you to swiftly adapt to changing demands and effectively mitigate operational risks. Experts will share real-world examples of how automation can drive efficiency and enhance the role of workers, enabling them to perform more valuable, strategic tasks. They will also share risk mitigation techniques and actionable steps to help you harness the power of accessible automation.

Speakers
Justin Griffith Chief Technology Officer, StayLinked
Steve Rich Sales Engineer, Automation Distribution Inc.
Andy Zosel Senior Vice President and General Manager, Advanced Data Capture, Machine Vision and Robotics Automation, Zebra Technologies

Sponsored by

Zebra

Electric Trucks, Really?!; Insights from NACFE's Run on Less - Electric DEPOT
CSCMP EDGE 2024

Hear how fleets are advancing their fleet electrification efforts, gain insights from the 2023 Run on Less data, and learn what lies ahead for fleet electrification.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffOct 24, 2024
Supply Chain Xchange Staff
See Full Bio

Learning from larger-scale fleet adoptions is vital to ensure electric trucks thrive long-term and cut emissions. Penske Logistics and PepsiCo actively participated in the groundbreaking September 2023 Run on Less - Electric DEPOT, hosted by NACFE. This three-week demo highlighted fleets with 15+ electric trucks, monitoring ten depots with 291 trucks, 139 chargers, and insights from 122 interviews with drivers, fleet owners, technicians, EVSE suppliers, and utilities. Join us to hear how fleets are advancing their fleet electrification efforts, gain insights from the 2023 Run on Less data, and learn what lies ahead for fleet electrification.

Speakers
Adam Buttgenbach Director of Fleet Engineering and Sustainability, PepsiCo
Mike Roeth Executive Director, North American Council for Freight Efficiency
Paul Rosa Senior Vice President, Procurement and Fleet Planning, Penske

Sponsored by

Penske

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Digital Operations with AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform
CSCMP EDGE 2024

With AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform, let's take operations beyond where any operations leader has gone before with methodologies such as Six Sigma and Lean.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffOct 22, 2024
Supply Chain Xchange Staff
See Full Bio

The industry woke up when it witnessed the power of ChatGPT in 2023, and Generative AI suddenly became a buzzword without building a clear foundation. Today, organizations find themselves at different points in their understanding of Machine Vision and AI technology's maturity and how leaders should think about the entire journey, not just one application. We built an AI operating model to simplify and turbocharge value delivery from Machine Vision, Generative AI, and Digital Twin technologies. The framework allows Enterprise leaders to think holistically and elevate operational process efficiency to levels bordering rocket science precision and accuracy.

Backed by over 20 patents, the KoiVision platform delivers digital operational excellence that goes beyond all known methodologies to logistics, supply chain, and manufacturing customers. With AI Operating Model and KoiVision Platform, let's take operations beyond where any operations leader has gone before with methodologies such as Six Sigma and Lean.

Speaker
Ashutosh Prasad Founder and Chief Executive Officer, KoiReader Technologies

Sponsored by

KoiReader

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: The E-commerce Hangover: Returns and Reverse Logistics
CSCMP EDGE 2024

The surge in returns has led to what industry experts call the "e-commerce hangover"—a situation where companies struggle to manage the volume, complexity, and cost of product returns.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffOct 22, 2024
Supply Chain Xchange Staff
See Full Bio

Consumer behavior has drastically increased in the wake of the global shift toward e-commerce, particularly during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Online purchases have become the norm across multiple sectors. However, the ease and convenience of purchasing products online have led to a higher volume of returns. Many consumers over-order and send back unwanted items. This surge in returns has led to what industry experts call the "e-commerce hangover"—a situation where companies struggle to manage the volume, complexity, and cost of product returns. Retailers face increased costs related to transportation, labor, inventory management, and restocking. There are also added sustainability concerns, as returned items often lead to waste, even if the product is in perfect condition.

Moderator
Tony Sciarrotta Executive Director, Reverse Logistics Association

Speakers
Troy Campbell Director Reverse Logistics, The Home Depot
Chuck Johnston Chief Strategy Officer, Return Pro
Harrison Loyd Director of Reverse Logistics, Bargain Hunt

Sponsored by

Reverse Logistics Association

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Operational Approach to Calculating Goods-to-Person Picking Rates for Resilency Within Four Walls
CSCMP EDGE 2024

Learn why "rate" is not always "the rate" and how to understand Goods-to-Person operational throughput, capacity, and resulting return on investment from the operator's point of view.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffOct 22, 2024
Supply Chain Xchange Staff
See Full Bio

The session explains why "rate" is not always "the rate" and how to understand Goods-to-Person operational throughput, capacity, and resulting return on investment from the operator's point of view. The rate is determined by much more than the reach and grab. This session connects the language of operations with how Goods-to-Person mechanical solutions like CASRS and AMRs are talked about. A key takeaway from this session is understanding what goes into operational rate calculations and a summary of the elements in Goods-to-Person rate calculations, such as order profiles, item characteristics, capacities, ergonomics, operational and mechanical throughput, and return on investment.

Speaker
Luther Webb Vice President, Data Science, Trew

Sponsored by

Trew

