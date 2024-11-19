The Power of People in Supply Chain

In today's uncertain world, the challenges facing supply chains seem insurmountable. Global supply chains grapple with geopolitical uncertainty, disruptions, talent shortages, rising costs, and technological complexity.

History has shown us that strong leadership, a talented team, and a clear sense of purpose are the cornerstones of resilience and success in challenging times.

However, building a talented team capable of meeting tomorrow's supply challenges is harder than ever. Traditional supply chain training and development is outdated for today's fast-paced, global environment. In this session, we are going to discuss a better solution. It sources top talent, provides a comprehensive education with practical experience, aligns with industry trends, and helps graduates find jobs and mentors. This approach equips leaders with the skills needed for success in modern supply chains.

The issues plaguing our industry are substantial, and no single person has all the answers. We invite you to join a lively conversation and share your perspectives.

Speakers

John Alford Vice President, FreightPath

John Delgado Chief Executive Officer, FreightPath

Cary Dittmann Chief Revenue Officer, FreightPath

Joe Lynch Host of The Logistics of Logistics Podcast, The Logistics of Logistics, LLC

