The Power of People in Supply Chain
CSCMP EDGE 2024

The Power of People in Supply Chain

Traditional supply chain training and development is outdated for today's fast-paced, global environment. In this session, we discuss a better solution.

In today's uncertain world, the challenges facing supply chains seem insurmountable. Global supply chains grapple with geopolitical uncertainty, disruptions, talent shortages, rising costs, and technological complexity.

History has shown us that strong leadership, a talented team, and a clear sense of purpose are the cornerstones of resilience and success in challenging times.

However, building a talented team capable of meeting tomorrow's supply challenges is harder than ever. Traditional supply chain training and development is outdated for today's fast-paced, global environment. In this session, we are going to discuss a better solution. It sources top talent, provides a comprehensive education with practical experience, aligns with industry trends, and helps graduates find jobs and mentors. This approach equips leaders with the skills needed for success in modern supply chains.

The issues plaguing our industry are substantial, and no single person has all the answers. We invite you to join a lively conversation and share your perspectives.

Speakers
John Alford Vice President, FreightPath
John Delgado Chief Executive Officer, FreightPath
Cary Dittmann Chief Revenue Officer, FreightPath
Joe Lynch Host of The Logistics of Logistics Podcast, The Logistics of Logistics, LLC

Sponsored by

FreightPath

Unlocking Value: Is your 3PL Making the Right Investments to Help You?
CSCMP EDGE 2024

Unlocking Value: Is your 3PL Making the Right Investments to Help You?

In this session, ITS Logistics CCO Josh Allen and guests discuss industry highlights, where shippers can find the most value from innovation and assets, and how a modern 3PL model can benefit shippers.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffNov 12, 2024
Supply Chain Xchange Staff
See Full Bio

The last several years have challenged what it truly means to be a modern logistics provider. Supply chain disruptions and a flood of venture capital created a boom in freight tech—with some innovations being better than others. At the same time, economic headwinds and an oversaturation of capacity created tough times for asset-only providers and challenged traditional logistics business models. Modern 3PLs have had to adapt, combining investments in innovation and assets to maximize value for shippers. In this session, ITS Logistics CCO Josh Allen and guests will discuss industry highlights, where shippers can find the most value from innovation and assets, and how a modern 3PL model can benefit shippers.

Speakers
Josh Allen Chief Commercial Officer, ITS Logistics
Craig Pettit Executive Director, International Logistics and Trade Compliance, Bridgestone Americas
Mike Sajdak Senior Supply Chain Manager, Amazon Freight

Sponsored by

ITS Logistics

Transforming to a More Resilient Supply Chain Across the Digital Ecosystem
CSCMP EDGE 2024

Transforming to a More Resilient Supply Chain Across the Digital Ecosystem

This session addresses effective approaches to reduce supply chain risk and increase supplier ecosystem performance.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffNov 12, 2024
Supply Chain Xchange Staff
See Full Bio

Supply chains have become complex and difficult to manage. Unprecedented factors that increase risk, such as carrier delays and global macro events, such as wars, labor disputes, and weather events, all contribute to supply chain disruptions. Proactive management of today's complex supply chains is inherent with multiple challenges—integrating multiple data sources, external interruptions, and carrier delays. Supply chain resilience is vital from both a strategic and financial perspective. This session will address effective approaches to reduce supply chain risk and increase supplier ecosystem performance.

Speaker
Gery Plourde Director, Solution Consulting, OpenText

Sponsored by

OpenText

Collaborative Supply Chain Networks: We're All in This Together
CSCMP EDGE 2024

Collaborative Supply Chain Networks: We're All in This Together

Hear about critical areas such as internal business process alignment and ensuring external business process clarity and accountability, which can positively impact your supply chain efficiency and effectiveness.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffNov 12, 2024
Supply Chain Xchange Staff
See Full Bio

In the dynamic world of supply chain management, retailers, suppliers and 3PLs have faced numerous disruptions beyond their control over the past five years. SPS Commerce, a leader in supply chain management solutions, will be joined by their customer, Symbia Logistics, and WMS partner, Deposco, to talk about steps that YOU CAN take action on to enhance supply chain performance. We will discuss critical areas such as internal business process alignment, building operational excellence, how to measure performance to drive improvements, and ensuring external business process clarity and accountability, all of which can positively impact your supply chain efficiency and effectiveness.

Speakers
Jack Margeson Vice President of Alliances, Deposco
Nick Schwalbach Senior Director of Product Management - Retail, SPS Commerce
Jamie Scott Senior Manager, Solution Delivery, Symbia Logistics

Sponsored by

SPS Commerce

How Coca-Cola Consolidated is Improving Performance Over the Road and In the Yard with Real-Time Visibility
CSCMP EDGE 2024

How Coca-Cola Consolidated is Improving Performance Over the Road and In the Yard with Real-Time Visibility

Learn how Coca-Cola Consolidated, the nation's largest Coca-Cola bottler, has improved visibility and operational excellence with FourKites.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffNov 12, 2024
Supply Chain Xchange Staff
See Full Bio

Learn how Coca-Cola Consolidated, the nation's largest Coca-Cola bottler, has improved visibility and operational excellence with FourKites. Hear some of the biggest wins and key learnings from their 5+ year visibility journey, and discover how FourKites' yard management technology is poised to streamline operations at more than 60 locations nationwide.

Speakers
David Keysser Vice President, Sales, Strategic Customers, FourKites
James Small Director of Business Process Design in Product Supply Planning

Sponsored by

FourKites

Digital Brokers Are Dead. Long Live Digital Brokers: The Future of Digitally Empowered Brokers
CSCMP EDGE 2024

Digital Brokers Are Dead. Long Live Digital Brokers: The Future of Digitally Empowered Brokers

Learn how brokers can leverage digitally empowered brokerage models like the Convoy Platform to simplify freight execution, lower operating costs, and ultimately thrive in the fast-evolving trucking landscape.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffNov 12, 2024
Supply Chain Xchange Staff
See Full Bio

The freight brokerage industry is undergoing dramatic changes, scaling through the pandemic years to $160 billion in total freight moved domestically. Technology has completely changed the game for carriers and brokers alike – empowering a new wave of entrepreneurial "app-centric" small carriers to manage their business through their phones and take ever more market share. For today's brokers, several questions loom: How can I tap into the pool of digitally enabled carriers to expand my capacity? How can I avoid the industry's rampant fraud? How can I lower my operating costs to stay competitive? This session will discuss how brokers can leverage digitally empowered brokerage models like the Convoy Platform to simplify freight execution, lower operating costs, and ultimately thrive in the fast-evolving trucking landscape.

Speaker
Bill Driegert Executive Vice President, Head of Trucking, Flexport

Sponsored by

Flexport

