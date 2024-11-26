Skip to content
Owens Corning Partners with Breakthrough to Optimize their Fuel and Freight Management Strategy

Breakthrough's Fuel Recovery solution enabled Owens Corning to reimburse carriers at market-based fuel prices, providing valuable insights for better cost management.

Owens Corning, the world's largest fiberglass composites manufacturer, partnered with Breakthrough to optimize its transportation network and achieve fuel savings. Charlie Dahlke, Owens Corning's Transportation Sourcing Leader, played a key role in advancing the partnership.

Breakthrough's Fuel Recovery solution enabled Owens Corning to reimburse carriers at market-based fuel prices, providing valuable insights for better cost management. Their RFP solution delivered comprehensive data to refine sourcing strategies and improve network performance.

As a result of strategic initiatives, Owen's Corning achieved:

  • Significant fuel savings and increased operational efficiency within the first month.
  • Enhanced logistics performance through streamlined processes, an expanded carrier network, and successful resolution of carrier concerns.
  • Increased efficiency, cost savings, and a more resilient logistics network.

With these foundational improvements in place, Owens Corning is positioned for continued growth, operational excellence, and long-term success in its logistics operations.

Download Now

Sponsored by

Breakthrough

