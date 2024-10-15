Skip to content
What does the OSHA warehouse safety program mean for you?

How to prepare, criteria compliance officers look for and steps to reduce injury rates.

In 2023, OSHA announced a three-year national emphasis program (NEP) to reduce and prevent workplace hazards in warehousing and distribution center operations. Under this program, which also includes mail and postal processing, local delivery and high-risk retail establishments, OSHA will conduct comprehensive safety inspections focused on hazards related to industrial vehicle operations, material handling and storage, and more.

Read on to learn:

  • What to expect from inspections
  • A no cost, no risk way to anticipate potential citations
  • Solutions that can help mitigate hazards

