CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: How a Leading CPG Company Uses AI to Avoid Wrong Decision Making
This AI-driven approach reduced overordering and timing errors, leading to a 27% reduction in inventory levels within four months.
After implementing S4, a leading CPG company faced challenges due to inaccurate master data, a complex supply chain, and an unstable organizational structure, leading to erroneous MRP buy plans and excess inventory. Despite efforts to revamp MRP processes and introduce new controls, the issues persisted, resulting in inefficiencies and late error detection. The company then adopted ZeroError.ai, which quickly began identifying critical errors and filtering out false positives in MRP messages. This AI-driven approach reduced overordering and timing errors, leading to a 27% reduction in inventory levels within four months. The pilot was then expanded to three additional manufacturing sites.
Speakers
Oscar Diaz Senior Director Supply Chain Planning, Campari Group
Maria Marti CEO and Founder, ZeroError
Sponsored by