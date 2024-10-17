Skip to content
CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: How a Leading CPG Company Uses AI to Avoid Wrong Decision Making
Videos

This AI-driven approach reduced overordering and timing errors, leading to a 27% reduction in inventory levels within four months.

After implementing S4, a leading CPG company faced challenges due to inaccurate master data, a complex supply chain, and an unstable organizational structure, leading to erroneous MRP buy plans and excess inventory. Despite efforts to revamp MRP processes and introduce new controls, the issues persisted, resulting in inefficiencies and late error detection. The company then adopted ZeroError.ai, which quickly began identifying critical errors and filtering out false positives in MRP messages. This AI-driven approach reduced overordering and timing errors, leading to a 27% reduction in inventory levels within four months. The pilot was then expanded to three additional manufacturing sites.

Oscar Diaz Senior Director Supply Chain Planning, Campari Group
Maria Marti CEO and Founder, ZeroError

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: Last Mile Delivery – How Network-Enable TMS Improves Customer Experience by Transparency
CSCMP EDGE 2024

DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffOct 17, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
Last-mile delivery is the most talked about topic for good reasons. The success of your last-mile delivery and end customer experience depends on your network partners, and the network shippers you work with are growing daily. True network-enabled technology can create a digital twin of your physical delivery network and provide transparent and real-time visibility for all and improve end customer experience. In this session, you will learn how the nuVizz SaaS Last Mile TMS platform helps shippers and carriers manage their last-mile delivery business, from order capture to capacity planning, route optimization, network management, delivery execution, customer communication, customer billing, and driver/carrier settlement.

Guru Rao CEO, nuVizz

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: Bridging Software and Hardware: Guide to Implementing Warehouse Robotics
CSCMP EDGE 2024

DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffOct 17, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
Implementing warehouse robotics is more than just purchasing a solution and installing the hardware. Considering its integration within your existing operations and software is equally crucial. Join our expert speakers for the following:

  • Discover key decision-making considerations for integrating robotics with different software to ensure project success
  • Gain insights into determining which systems are best suited for controlling specific automation features
  • Learn best practices for evaluating design solutions that address both short-term objectives and long-term needs

Michael Fiorito Senior Sales Executive, Exotec
Alex Huggs Senior Principal Consultant, Bricz, LLC

Zebra robots in a DC
Videos

Supply Chain Short Takes: Zebra Technologies – The future of fulfillment automation

Learn what is driving the need for more advanced fulfillment automation solutions and what the future might hold for this segment of the industry.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffOct 04, 2024
Supply Chain Xchange Staff
Cody Upp, director of sales, marketing, and solutions design at Zebra Technologies, speaks with DC Velocity's David Maloney about the future of fulfillment operations. They review some of the history of fulfillment automation and the major changes that these solutions have made to our supply chains. They also discuss what is driving the need for more advanced fulfillment automation solutions and what the future might hold for this segment of the industry.

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Recap
Videos

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Recap

EDGE24 featured dynamic keynote speakers, more than 75 educational sessions, and many networking and learning opportunities.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffOct 03, 2024
Supply Chain Xchange Staff
EDGE24 has wrapped up in Nashville. The annual conference hosted by the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) featured dynamic keynote speakers, more than 75 educational sessions, and many networking and learning opportunities. This recap video shows the highlights from this year’s event.

Videos

CSCMP EDGE 2024: Gains Systems

Dave Shrager, CEO of Gain Systems, talks about his company and its role in the supply chain industry in solving complex operational problems.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffOct 02, 2024
Supply Chain Xchange Staff
Dave Shrager, CEO of Gain Systems, talks with David Maloney of Supply Chain Xchange about his company and its role in the supply chain industry in solving complex operational problems. The conversation took place at the exhibit hall of CSCMP's EDGE 2024 conference in Nashville.

Formula 4 race car
Videos

Formula 4 race car

