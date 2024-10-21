CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Making Wise Technology Decisions in a World of Disruptions

This session is designed to help attendees navigate the constant change in our industry, from consumers, supply chain disruptions, and disrupters to labor challenges and the cost of operations. Our panel will help you understand your options to implement technology and share some proven examples of what has been done to solve some of today's challenges.

Moderator

Gary Master President and CEO, Agile Business Media & Events

Panelists

Brad Perry Director of Sales, Warehouse Solutions, Fives Intralogistics Corp.

Wofford Wise Sales Director, AutoStore, Swisslog

Chad Hallerman Chief Executive Officer, Maveneer LLC

