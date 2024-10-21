Skip to content
CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Top WMS Facts for Your 3PL Business
CSCMP EDGE 2024

Discover the key facts for optimizing and automating your warehouse operations.

If you're looking to maximize the growth potential of your 3PL/4PL business, joining the Mantis panel is an excellent way to start. With Mantis' insights, guidance and extended experience, you can discover the key facts for optimizing and automating your warehouse operations. Don't miss this opportunity to propel your 3PL business towards success.

Speakers
Doug Bailey Director, Logistics and Distribution, Mantis
Christopher Sobota Director, Strategic Accounts Americas, Mantis

Mantis

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Making Wise Technology Decisions in a World of Disruptions
CSCMP EDGE 2024

Our panel will help you understand your options to implement technology and share some proven examples of what has been done to solve some of today's challenges.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffOct 21, 2024
Supply Chain Xchange Staff
This session is designed to help attendees navigate the constant change in our industry, from consumers, supply chain disruptions, and disrupters to labor challenges and the cost of operations. Our panel will help you understand your options to implement technology and share some proven examples of what has been done to solve some of today's challenges.

Moderator
Gary Master President and CEO, Agile Business Media & Events

Panelists
Brad Perry Director of Sales, Warehouse Solutions, Fives Intralogistics Corp.
Wofford Wise Sales Director, AutoStore, Swisslog
Chad Hallerman Chief Executive Officer, Maveneer LLC

MHI Solutions Community

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Supply Chain Xchange's Outstanding Women in Supply Chain Awards Presentation
CSCMP EDGE 2024

These distinguished leaders bring an incredible depth of experience and expertise that will inspire innovation and drive growth across the supply chain industry.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffOct 21, 2024
Supply Chain Xchange Staff
Join us for the second annual Outstanding Women in Supply Chain Awards, celebrating women leading the way in the industry. Moderated by Susan Lacefield, Executive Editor of Supply Chain Xchange, the event will feature their remarkable journeys, offering unique insights into their careers.

Honorees include:

  • Annette Danek-Akey | Barnes and Noble
  • Sherry Harriman | Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Ammie McAsey | McKesson
  • Leslie O'Regan | AEO Inc.

These distinguished leaders bring an incredible depth of experience and expertise that will inspire innovation and drive growth across the supply chain industry. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the best and participate in a dynamic Q&A session.

Moderator
Susan Lacefield – Executive Editor – Supply Chain Xchange

Speakers
The above honorees

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Ask the Experts: Empowering Safer Workplaces: Advanced Strategies and Cutting-Edge Technologies in Violence Prevention
CSCMP EDGE 2024

Gain insights from key figures in security, asset protection, and legal fields, providing practical takeaways for improving workplace safety and mitigating risks.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffOct 21, 2024
Supply Chain Xchange Staff
Remote Security Solutions will present a critical session on Workplace Violence Prevention. Drawing from the recent Workplace Violence Symposium held at the Porsche Experience Center, the presentation will cover advanced strategies for preventing and addressing workplace violence. This session will focus on how to enhance existing security plans, foster safer environments, and anticipate potential threats. Attendees will gain insights from key figures in security, asset protection, and legal fields, providing practical takeaways for improving workplace safety and mitigating risks. Let RSS introduce you to new technologies such as drones, robot dogs, weapons detection systems, and AI support. These innovations are designed to help you maintain a safer site for your team, providing advanced tools to deter violence and ensure a secure environment.

Speaker
Lee Ambrose Vice President of Business Development, Remote Security Solutions

Remote Security Solutions

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: Glass Box vs. Black Box: Lighting Up Your API and EDI Strategy
CSCMP EDGE 2024

When it comes to B2B integration, the finish line for supply chain organizations should be how your platform allows you to proactively manage your ecosystem of trading partners with control and confidence post-implementation.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffOct 17, 2024
Supply Chain Xchange Staff
Too many B2B/EDI vendors try to sell you on "fast" onboarding of new trading partners when that should be considered table stakes for your integration strategy. The same vendors then leave customers in the dark regarding visibility, creating integration blind spots with zero data insights. When it comes to B2B integration, the finish line for supply chain organizations shouldn't be initial onboarding but rather how your platform allows you to proactively manage your ecosystem of trading partners with control and confidence post-implementation. Eric Falls, solutions architect, will show Cleo's approach to "glass-box" integration and why your team will have governance over any integration flow and the ability to make proactive business decisions to stay ahead of the competition.

Speaker
Eric Falls Principal Solutions Architect, Cleo

Cleo

CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: AI Vision Revolution – The Future of Logistics Gate Automation and Yard Management
CSCMP EDGE 2024

Explore how vision-enabled AI is transforming logistics gate automation and yard management, offering solutions that extend far beyond traditional manual processes and RFID technology.

Supply Chain Xchange Staff
By Supply Chain Xchange StaffOct 17, 2024
Supply Chain Xchange Staff
Join us to explore how vision-enabled AI is transforming logistics gate automation and yard management, offering solutions that extend far beyond traditional manual processes and RFID technology. AI-driven systems optimize gate operations by eliminating bottlenecks, enabling unmanned vehicle access, and seamlessly integrating with Yard Management Systems (YMS) to provide real-time operational visibility and drive efficiency. Learn how AI-powered solutions enhance security, enable real-time asset tracking, and ensure regulatory compliance, all while significantly reducing infrastructure and labor costs. This session will showcase how AI is setting a new industry standard in yard and gate management, driving unprecedented gains in operational control, scalability, and efficiency.

Speakers
Anthony D'Amore Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, EAIGLE
David Shugan Vice President, Client Solutions, EAIGLE

Eaigle

News and Exclusives

