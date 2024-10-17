CSCMP EDGE 2024 Innovation Theater: Last Mile Delivery – How Network-Enable TMS Improves Customer Experience by Transparency

Last-mile delivery is the most talked about topic for good reasons. The success of your last-mile delivery and end customer experience depends on your network partners, and the network shippers you work with are growing daily. True network-enabled technology can create a digital twin of your physical delivery network and provide transparent and real-time visibility for all and improve end customer experience. In this session, you will learn how the nuVizz SaaS Last Mile TMS platform helps shippers and carriers manage their last-mile delivery business, from order capture to capacity planning, route optimization, network management, delivery execution, customer communication, customer billing, and driver/carrier settlement.

Speaker

Guru Rao CEO, nuVizz

Sponsored by